Jonnie Irwin reveals he’s undergoing new treatment amid terminal cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020 (Instagram/Jonnie Irwin)

Jonnie Irwin has shared an update with his social media followers as he trialled a new treatment amid his terminal cancer battle.

The former A Place in the Sun star announced last November that he could only have “months to live” after his lung cancer spread to his brain and became terminal.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the property expert revealed that he was trialling a new at-home physiotherapy which aims to stimulate muscle movement and keep muscle strength.

Sharing a photo of the machine in action while he watched a football game on TV, he wrote: “Trying out my [Enovis UK and Ireland] machine whilst watching Spurs come good as I hoped they would.

“For me especially this was a ‘pulsating win’. Keeping my joy on the [downlow] as Mrs Irwin not very happy… #coys #conditioning”.

After uploading his post, fans shared their support for him and urged him to “keep going” amid his health battle.

One follower commented: “Keep doing the positive vibes, it’s working a treat in you.”

“Go on Jonnie you keep trying everything! My god that’s what I call a fighter, don’t give up for one minute... you are so beautiful inside and out. What a gem,” another wrote.

A third added: “Well done Jonnie, take care and relax as much as you can, sending positive energy to you amazing person, love to you and all your lovely family xx”.

Irwin’s update comes after he said reaching his 50th birthday was a “triumph”.

Doctors told him he would be unlikely to reach the milestone and so he made the decision to throw a 50th birthday earlier in the year as he didn’t believe that he would make the real one.

Battling the odds, he flew to Spain with wife, Jess, and their sons Rex, four, and three-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac to celebrate his special day.

Making it all the more incredible, just days before he had been admitted to hospital with jaundice, leaving the family trip to Mijas on the Costa Del Sol hanging in the balance.

Reflecting on his sun-kissed getaway in November, Irwin told Hello! magazine: “I never thought I’d be here for this, so I’m chuffed to bits.

“I feel really privileged to be able to celebrate my birthday looking at blue skies and with sand between my toes. I had an early birthday party at the start of the year because I didn’t think I’d make it. It was like being at my own wake; lots of fun, lots of dancing. But here I am. I view it as a complete triumph.

“I have been spending all day with the kids; playing in the pool and in the hot tub, playing football. When I went to bed last night I said, ‘I feel like a real dad today.’ This morning I couldn’t get out of bed, but I’m not sorry and I’ll do it again.”