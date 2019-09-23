Jonjo Shelvey is supposed to make Newcastle tick - instead he is a liability making them vulnerable

Jonjo Shelvey struggled against Brighton - REUTERS

Head bowed, shoulders slumped, a permanent scowl on his face, Jonjo Shelvey turned to the Newcastle bench and angrily shouted something inaudible at manager Steve Bruce.

Bruce cupped his ear. Shelvey tried to get his complaint across again but still could not be heard, so he frantically gesticulated with his hands instead. Bruce shouted something firmly back and shrugged.

Whatever the problem was, it was not something he could resolve on the touchline. This was Shelvey’s issue; Shelvey’s shortcomings, Shelvey’s failings.

The game was still young, but Newcastle were struggling and Shelvey looked out of his depth, too slow to cover the ground, too cumbersome to close anybody down, Brighton passed through him and ran around him with alarming ease and regularity.

Alongside him, Isaac Hayden tried to stem the tide, covering the space Shelvey could not, picking up the men his midfield partner had lost. It was a torrid and thankless task as Brighton swarmed all over the Magpies’ midfield.

Steve Bruce hooked Shelvey after an error-strewn performance Credit: PA

Shelvey is Newcastle’s best paid player, the playmaker, a player who this time last year was playing well enough to be considered on the fringe of an England call up. He is supposed to make his team tick but he was making them vulnerable.

Worse still, the player who is supposed to get on the ball, spread play, prompt play, the midfielder who is expected to make Newcastle a threat could not do any of that.

When he got the ball, he was closed down quickly. Rather than worry about him, Brighton targeted Newcastle’s playmaker. They made him the weak link. He moaned and complained but he was the problem.

There was no vision, no creativity. He repeatedly got himself into trouble and could not get out of it again. He looked heavy and slow, no longer agile enough.

And things got worse in the second half, because Shelvey kept giving the ball away. Not once, not twice, but three times in a row he lost the ball to a Brighton player deep inside his own half. Three times he put his team under pressure and his mistake could have led to the opposition scoring.

Bruce is floundering on Tyneside after more dropped points at home Credit: Getty Images

When the hook came, it felt like an act of mercy. Newcastle fans are not daft, they could see how badly Shelvey was playing, how poor he was making the team look and they let him know it too.

Bruce spared the 27-year-old anymore embarrassment. He looked almost sorry for his midfielder as he trudged past him to take a seat on the bench. On came the South Korea international Ki and it was not a coincidence that Newcastle finished the game looking the more likely to score. Brighton suddenly dropped deeper, they were worried about pressing, because, finally, Newcastle were able to pass through it, either forward or out wide.

Shelvey had not been a passenger, he was a liability and of all the problems facing Bruce , the loss of not just form, but also mobility, this is one of the most worrying. Shelvey said a few weeks ago that he was loving life under Bruce, he cannot blame his manager for his travails.

This was as bad as he has played for Newcastle in his three and a half years on Tyneside and a niggling thigh injury only offer so much mitigation.

These should be the peak years of his career, but they are passing him by and there is only so much any manager can take. Shelvey has been a huge disappointment and if there is not a rapid improvement, he will not be around much longer. Bruce is a tolerant manager, a good man manager, but the Shelvey conundrum is not easily solved.

“He's as frustrated and disappointed as I was, especially in the first half,” said Bruce, before adding that the thigh injury was not a valid excuse for what he had witnessed.

In truth, all the excuses are wearing a little thin on Tyneside. This was as bad as things have been for a long time and Shelvey may well find Bruce has a ruthless side because he simply cannot rely on a player who can no longer rely on himself to do the things he once could.