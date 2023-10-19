Jonesville boys cross country earns Cascades championship; girls team takes sixth

JACKSON — Champions have been crowned.

The Jonesville varsity cross country teams traveled to Ella Sharp Park in Jackson to compete in their first-ever Cascades Conference Championship.

The Comets boys cross country team prevailed in the Wednesday afternoon race to earn the Cascades Conference title.

Jonesville narrowly defeated Hanover-Horton with a final team score of 49 to earn the league title. Hanover-Horton took second place with a final team score of 55. Leslie finished in a distant third. Rounding out the top five was Columbia Central in fourth and East Jackson in fifth.

The Comet varsity girls cross country team finished just four team points outside the top five, taking sixth overall. Leslie would win the team championship. Hanover-Horton and Grass Lake took second and third, respectively. Napoleon took fourth overall and Addison finished fifth.

Individual champions were senior Olivia Perrine of Hanover-Horton and East Jackson senior Michael Allen.

Comet Results

Top 15 earned All-Conference honors

The Jonesville varsity boys cross country team was led by senior Gavin VanKampen. VanKampen finished 11 seconds behind the individual league champion with a final time of 16:51. This was VanKampen's seventh top 3 finish this season.

Jonesville freshman Caleb Blonde took third overall - finishing just a second behind his teammate - with a final time of 16:52. This was also his seventh top 3 finish this season. He was one of two freshmen Cascades runners that took 15th or higher in the league championship.

Sophomore Nicholas Fowler took eighth overall with a time of 17:18. Senior David Fowler set a new season record time of 17:31 to take 14th overall. Freshman Collin Fucile took 22nd with a time of 18:08.

Senior Jacob Norman took 23rd with a new PR time of 18:11. Junior Zachery Childress took 36th with a time of 18:51. Ryder Cornett took 71st with a time of 20:35. Senior Carter Rounds took 79th with a time of 21:12. Freshman Brandt Nichols took 101st with a time of 24:18.

The Comet girls cross country team was led by Karly Page with a 17th overall finish and a time of 22:20. Freshman Kiera Knight took 31st with a time of 23:34. Senior Zoey Udzik took 41st with a time of 24:41. Freshman Joleane Gulledge took 49th with a new PR time of 24:57. Senior Maria Mandrelle took 50th overall with a time of 24: 58.

Julia Mandrelle took 52nd overall with a time of 25:12. Senior Hallie James took 61st with a time of 26:04. Senior Morgan Baker took 63rd with a time of 26:25. Freshman Dana Woods took 75th with a time of 29:20. Freshman Harper James took 79th with a time of 31:07.

Up Next

Jonesville cross country prepares for the MHSAA LP Region 23-3 championship held at Ella Sharp Park. The girls cross country race starts at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27. The boys cross country race starts at 4 p.m. Medals and trophies will be handed out in-between events.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Jonesville boys cross country takes Cascades league title