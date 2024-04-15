​Jonesborough Kiwanis Club hosting annual golf tournament this week

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the weather warming up, it’s the perfect time to hit the links.

The Kiwanis Club of Jonesborough is hosting its annual golf tournament fundraiser this week.

Noah Beeber of the Kiwanis Club joined Good Morning Tri-Cities with all the details on the tournament and why it’s so important for the club’s charitable side.

The tournament is happening Wednesday, April 17 at 11:30 at the Crossings Golf Course in Jonesborough. The cost is $60 per player.

You can find more information about the tournament here.

