Jones & Wheal included in Scotland's T20 World Cup squad

Scotland have included Michael Jones and Brad Wheal in their provisional squad for June's Men’s T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA.

The pair are not in the Scots' squad for this month's T20 Tri-Series against Netherlands and Ireland.

Gavin Main, who is in the Tri-Series pool, is not in the T20 World Cup selection but the two squads are otherwise the same.

The Scots play England (4 June), Namibia (6 June), Oman (9 June) and Australian (15 June) in Group B.

Scotland squad: Richie Berrington, captain (Clydesdale), Matthew Cross (Heriots), Brad Currie (Sussex), Chris Greaves (Grange), Oli Hairs (Watsonians), Jack Jarvis (Grange), Michael Jones (Durham), Michael Leask (Forfarshire), Brandon McMullen (RH Corstorphine), George Munsey (RH Corstorphine), Safyaan Sharif (Perth Doo’cot), Chris Sole (Grange), Charlie Tear (Sussex), Mark Watt (Heriots), Brad Wheal (Hampshire).