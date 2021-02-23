Jones, Weber lead Florida St. to upset of No. 3 Louisville

Associated Press
·3 min read

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State continues to have Louisville’s number.

Morgan Jones scored 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Florida State stunned No. 3 Louisville 68-59 on Sunday.

Jones shot 7 of 13 from the floor and 12 of 15 from the free-throw line for the Seminoles (9-6, 8-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), recording her third double-double of the season. Florida State knocked off Louisville twice in the 2019-20 season when the Cardinals were ranked in the top 5 each time.

“I just got in attack mode all game,” Jones said. “You just have to play hard all game.”

Kourtney Weber scored 14 and added five rebounds, including four on the offensive end, as the Seminoles used a 9-0 run in the fourth period to pull in front and hold on for the victory. For Florida State, which has been forced to reschedule a large chunk of its games, a victory over a top-5 team is critical toward improving its NCAA Tournament prospects.

Dana Evans had 13 points, 10 in the second half, but shot just 5 of 21 for Louisville (20-2, 13-2). Olivia Cochran had 12 points and nine rebounds. The Cardinals were looking to secure their fourth straight ACC regular-season title, but a poor shooting game ended that opportunity.

“You love these games when you prove it with your defense,” Florida State interim head coach Brooke Wyckoff said. “You can’t rest on your laurels too long in this conference. To be able to make this win count we have to handle business moving forward.”

Valencia Myers fouled out but had nine points and seven rebounds for Florida State, which improved to 7-1 at home.

Louisville shot just 21 of 60 (35 percent) from the floor and 3 of 20 (15 percent) from 3-point range.

“We’ll take two days off and then we’ll get back at it on Wednesday,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. “I hope it sits with them and stings for a while. It’s going to me. If it doesn’t bother our kids much then we’re not going to have a deep run in the postseason at all.”

Florida State also had its struggles from the floor, making just 19 of 60 (31.7 percent) of its shots and 3 of 13 (23.1 percent) from 3-point range. But the Seminoles made the Cardinals pay by going 27 of 38 (71.1 percent) at the free-throw line.

SIGNATURE WIN

Wyckoff played at Florida State from 1997-2001 and has been an assistant coach in Tallahassee since 2011-12. She has taken over as interim coach as Sue Semrau helps to care for her mother, who lives across the country in Seattle and is battling cancer.

This marked the Seminoles’ first win of the season over a ranked team and is a boost as they wrap up the regular season.

“It definitely builds momentum,” Jones said. “We chose to come to practice and work (after the loss to Georgia Tech on Thursday). It’s great momentum.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Louisville could slip a spot or so but is still likely to remain in the top 5 and in the hunt for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Women’s Tournament.

TAKEAWAYS

Louisville missed opportunities at the free-throw line, couldn’t make 3-pointers and Evans couldn’t get in gear in a rare road loss.

Jones and Weber led the way as the Seminoles used the free-throw line to deliver the knockout and pick up a third victory in the last two seasons vs. the Cardinals.

UP NEXT

Louisville plays at Notre Dame on Feb. 28.

Florida State plays at Notre Dame on Thursday.

Jones, Weber lead Florida St. to upset of No. 3 Louisville originally appeared on NBCSports.com

