'Jones & Tuipulotu will be pivotal' - your views on URC final

[BBC]

Glasgow fans, we asked for your pre-match views for Saturday's URC final with the Bulls.

Here's what some of you had to say:

Euan: I think we have a good chance despite the travel, heat and altitude issues. The quarter-final and semi-final wins show a knockout rugby maturity that was absent last year - defence in both games immense - two years, two finals. As Franco says, attack puts you in a position to win finals but defence wins them. C'mon Warriors!

Graham: It'll be a brutal match with both sets of players going at it hammer and tongs, so the result is likely to come down to one or two pieces of inspired play. My concern is the Bulls may have the players to do that when it really matters in the dying embers of the game.

Stuart: After a disappointing end to the regular season, the Warriors have been on fire the last two games. It will be tough, though there is belief. A notch up in gear from last week's game and I believe they will win it. They will have to execute all plays with accuracy to do it.

Jamie: As a Glasgow fan, I think this is Bulls' game to lose. A home final against a big underdog puts all the pressure on the South Africans. If Glasgow turn up and manage a spell of momentum together, the game is theirs. Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu will be pivotal in the centre channels. Come on Warriors!