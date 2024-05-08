Jones takes PAC title

May 8—TELL CITY — The Lady Hatchets track team competed in the Pocket Athletic Conference meet on Tuesday where Molly Jones took the honors of Conference Champion in the 300m hurdles with a time of :49.64.

The Hatchets placed 10th overall as a team. "The overall outcome as a team was not as desired, along with some individual events were expected to place but did not turn out in our favor. However, there were some individual highlights that took place," said WHS coach Kristin McGuire.

Jones' conference champion title in the 300m hurdles was the sole first place of the night. Jones also finished in sixth place in the 100m hurdles in :17.37 and ran anchor for the 4x4 team that finished fifth.

"Achieving conference champion has always been something within her reach but it's been more of a thought of which race will she end up achieving it in, said McGuire. Other members of the 4x4 team were Genesis Gomez-Moreno, Ayla Owens and Lexi Nalin finishing in 4:24.

Junior Kapri Granger had the next highest place for the Hatchets clearing 9'6 in pole vault that landed her in third place. Granger also finished fourth in the 100m hurdles in :17.12. Jasara Turner had a fifth place finish in long jump, while Ayla Owens also finished fifth for the Hatchets in pole vault, clearing 8'6.

The 4x800 relay team ended its conference night with a PR and placed sixth in 10:57, with Cassie Dillion, Ally Decker, Paige Dills and Ayla Owens running.

The Lady Hatchets will next travel to Princeton on Tuesday, May 14 for sectional.