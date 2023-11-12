Jones seemingly frustrated with call to not attempt Hail Mary before half originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After another New England Patriot loss, this week at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Mac Jones seems to be frustrated with the lack of aggressive play calls.

Following a goal line interception late in the fourth quarter, Jones was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe. Jones threw for 170 yards and failed to find the end zone in yet another disappointing performance for the third year QB.

Prior to the halftime break, the Patriots had the ball with 60 yards to go and only two seconds left on the clock. Rather than attempting a Hail Mary, the Patriots elected to throw a screen pass on the outside with the hopes of keeping the receiver behind blocks for the full 60 yards.

Jones didn't seem thrilled with the play call.

Why didn't the Patriots go for the Hail Mary before halftime?



Mac Jones: "No clue. There's 2 seconds left & we needed 60 yards so... I don't know" pic.twitter.com/ueiZ4HApFa — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) November 12, 2023

"No clue," a visibly frustrated Jones said with a shrug when asked why they didn't attempt the Hail Mary. "There's two seconds left, we needed 60 yards, so, I don't know."

While it would have been a tough play to convert regardless, it would have been refreshing to see the Patriot offense play aggressively and attempt to get points, with it also highly unlikely the Colts would have been able to return it for points of their own.

While some may question Jones' range, he has already thrown for a 58-yard catch earlier this season, with a 75-yard bomb being his career-high.

To make things even worse, offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien was also caught on camera chewing out Jones after the quarterback made a bad read.

Going into a bye week, Patriot fans will need to wait until Nov. 26 against the New York Giants to see if Jones will keep his role as starting QB.