Jones secures open 100 title in ginormous invite

Apr. 20—Tumwater High School junior standout Ava Jones blasted her personal best in the 100-meter dash out of the water with a blistering time of 12.16 seconds to capture the event at Saturday's gearUP Eason Invite held in Snohomish.

Jones was second in the prelims in over 12.5 seconds and shaved off plenty of time to clip Glencoe's Emma Townsend by .3 seconds. The gap between Jones and Cedarcrest's Laine McKenzie is now .2 seconds in all of Class 2A.

The T-Birds 400 relay quartet of Ashlyn Hufana, Cassidy Hedin, Reese Heryford and Jones darted around the track in 50.18 seconds to place second.

Meanwhile on the boys side, Malijah Tucker set a new PR once again in the shot put, uncorking a toss of 52-01 to place second. Teammate Dane Iversen placed fifth with a new PR of 51-03 as both are in the top-eight in 2A.

Josh Schlecht (400) and Aaron Paul (long jump) each placed sixth for Tumwater.