Jones to replace Wallace at Richard Petty Motorsports for 2021 NASCAR Cup

Erik Jones has signed for Richard Petty Motorsports to replace Bubba Wallace in the famed #43 car for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series.

Jones has signed a multi-year driver agreement with the team, to drive the number made famous by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty.

"It is an incredible honour to have Richard Petty want you to drive for his race team and with the car number he made famous," said Jones.

"Richard Petty Motorsports has a rich history in the sport, but they are not resting on that history.

"They still have something to prove, and I have something to prove - we are both motivated to write a new chapter.

"I am proud to be a part of Richard Petty Motorsports."

Petty collected 200 career premier series race victories and, for 192 of those, the race car was adorned with the iconic #43 on either side. His father Lee also placed the #43 in victory lane.

Following the Richard Petty 1992 Fan Appreciation Tour, the number was retired for two years before returning to the track with Wally Dallenbach Jr, and later John Andretti.

In 1995, Bobby Hamilton added his name to the history of the #43, and captured two wins for the team.

In addition, Andretti (1999) and Aric Almirola (2014) each added their names to the list of winners in the #43.

Jones will now be entrusted with it, driving the team's Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE after losing his seat at Joe Gibbs Racing.

He will be replaced in the #20 JGR Toyota by Christopher Bell.

View photos Jones to replace Wallace at Richard Petty Motorsports More

"Erik is an exceptionally talented driver, and we are excited to have him join our team," Brian Moffitt, chief executive officer at Richard Petty Motorsports, said.

"At only 24-years old, Erik is part of NASCAR's next generation of stars.

"He has won races at every level in NASCAR he has competed in - including in the NASCAR Cup Series.

"Erik is a proven winner and we look forward to providing him with the opportunity to add more wins to this already impressive resume."

Jones has taken two wins from his 144 career starts in the series.

In addition, the Michigan native collected two pole awards (Bristol 2017, Las Vegas 2018), and has led 645 laps throughout five years in the NASCAR Cup Series.

This year, he kicked-off the NASCAR Cup Series season with a win in the Busch Clash, an annual invitation-only 75-lap exhibition race at the Daytona International Speedway.

Crew chief Jerry Baxter will continue to lead the team in 2021 with Jones.

It will be a reunion of sorts for Baxter and Jones, who were connected through Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Truck Series for three seasons.



