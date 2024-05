Jones and Quansah set to be in provisional England squad

[Getty Images]

Liverpool duo Curtis Jones and Jarrell Quansah are expected to be called up to England's provisional Euro 2024 squad later.

Both Reds academy products are uncapped at senior level.

Centre-back Quansah, 21, has never previously been called up to the senior England squad. He has four caps at under-21 level, and started Liverpool's final four Premier League matches.

Midfielder Jones, 23, made 23 league appearances for Jurgen Klopp's team.

England boss Gareth Southgate is set to confirm the provisional squad at 14:00 BST.