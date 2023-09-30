As Jones offense rolls, 'new' cousins lead defense in shutting down Crossings Christian

JONES — About a month ago, Luke DeBusk and Mason Templeton learned they were cousins.

A bit of “connect-the-dots” on the part of DeBusk’s mother revealed the shared lineage between the Jones football standouts. Considering the tough, relentless style of play that both exhibit on the defensive side of the ball, the relation suddenly becomes easy to see.

“We just figured it out,” Templeton said with a laugh after the Class 2A fourth-ranked Longhorns smothered No. 9 Crossings Christian, 32-10, in a District 2 game Friday night at Jones High School. “It’s crazy stuff. … Blood-related Native Americans. I’m Cherokee, Osage and I am not really sure what he is. Probably some of the same.”

Against a Crossings Christian team that leaned heavily on its run game to move the ball, DeBusk and Templeton led a Longhorns’ defensive effort that effectively shut down the previously-unbeaten Knights. After averaging 210 rushing yards per game through its first four games, Crossings Christian managed just 74 against Jones.

“We saw that they ran a lot,” said DeBusk, a sophomore linebacker that entered the game with a team-high 22 tackles. “We emphasized that a lot this week. We took it upon ourselves to go shut that down. No one has really shut it down and we wanted to be the first team to go shut them down.”

Jones (3-2, 2-0 District 2) also stifled the Knights on the scoreboard by keeping them out of the end zone until the fourth quarter. By that point, the outcome was long decided.

“It all started with game plan,” said Templeton, a junior who plays a hybrid safety/linebacker role for Jones. “Our game plan was solid. Came in, we were bringing guys off the edge, disguising blitzes. It was mostly our game plan. Great job by our coaches and our guys just rallying around that.”

Junior defensive end Kaleb Chapple, senior defensive tackle Brice King and junior linebacker Aahmad Kirby all registered sacks for Jones, which has outscored its two district foes by a combined score of 72-10.

“They just came out and they played hard,” second-year Jones coach Kevin Witt said. “They took the challenge. (Crossings Christian) came in here 4-0 and our kids were excited to have that challenge.”

Jones got off to the quickest of starts when junior Chace Pitts fielded the opening kickoff of the game and raced 95 yards for a touchdown.

“Just really great blocking,” Pitts said. “I cut left and there was a wall right there. I saw a huge gap and I just took it down the sideline.”

The Longhorns’ offense tacked on two more scores when senior quarterback Clayton Creasey connected with senior receiver Braydon Scott for a 51-yard score in the first quarter. Creasey — a Central Oklahoma commit — added touchdown runs in both the second and third quarter as Jones pushed its advantage to 32-3 after three frames.

“He is just a natural quarterback,” Pitts said.

Creasey finished the game with 142 passing yards and 44 on the ground, while junior receiver Riley Ellefson and senior tailback Nick Norris each converted a pair of two-point conversions. Jones senior tailback Isaiah Sawyer ran for a career-high 143 yards.

“Last year, he played corner for us,” Witt said. “And this year, in the spring, he really came on as a running back. We rode him. We just kept playing him. He has answered.”

Senior defensive back Evan Crotts corralled two of the three interceptions by Crossings Christian (4-1, 1-1), which hosts Star Spencer next Friday.

Jones will visit 2A No. 8 Luther next Friday and appears poised to follow last season’s formula when the Longhorns started the year 0-3 with a rugged non-district schedule before winning 10 games in a row and reaching the 2A state semifinals.

This year, Jones went 1-2 in the non-district portion — with losses to 3A No. 1 Lincoln Christian and 2A No. 1 Washington — and have responded with two lopsided district triumphs.

“It is just a lot easier for us,” DeBusk said. “A lot of people don’t want to take the challenge first three weeks and get a good schedule. Play good teams out of our comfort zone, out of our class. And we like to do that. It just builds us for moments like this.”

