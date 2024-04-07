Jones, McNeely looking to bolster UW's RB room

Apr. 4—LARAMIE — Slick smiles have cracked across the faces of University of Wyoming football players when asked about the program's running back room going into the new season.

Quarterback Evan Svoboda is looking forward to seeing what the Cowboys can accomplish with their stable of backs this fall. So is starting offensive lineman Jack Walsh.

While many players feel the same sense of optimism with UW's running game, no one is as excited about the talent in the room as running backs coach Gordie Haug.

"The culture that we have here is unbelievable," Haug told WyoSports on Tuesday. "So, when you have multiple players, well, we have to find a way to get multiple backs on the field at the same time, too. That's going to be the challenge that is going to be put in front of us, but that's a really fun problem to have. It's not a problem, it's just about being creative and being able to get that done.

"... Running the football is in Wyoming's blood. We're going to continue to do that."

UW returns starting running back Harrison Waylee, who rushed for 947 yards and five touchdowns on 164 carries in his first season in Laramie last fall. The Cowboys also welcome back Dawaiian McNeely, who was the projected starter going into last season before tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament in fall camp.

The Cowboys added North Carolina transfer D.J. Jones this offseason to join backups Sam Scott and Jamari Ferrell in the running back room.

While a depth chart won't be provided until fall camp, Haug has made it clear that playing time will be earned over the next five months.

"That's kind of what we explain as coaches: We actually don't decide who plays. It's on them," Haug said. "In practice and in competition, by doing things the right way on and off the field, those things really matter."

Jones' position change

Jones spent four seasons with the Tar Heels, playing his first three years at running back before shifting to safety last season. He started two games and appeared in all 13 of North Carolina's games last year as a defensive back.

Jones entered the transfer portal in search of an opportunity to return to his old position.

"I didn't redshirt or anything, so I only had one year left, and I felt like the best way for me to keep pursuing my dreams was to go back to running back," Jones said. "(UW) gave me the opportunity, so I took it.

"... I just wanted to play more and do more for the team. I was able to do that (at safety), but I just felt like I'm more comfortable on the offensive side. If I would have (switched positions) earlier, I probably would have stayed on the defense, but I only had one year left, so I decided to go back to offense."

Jones has impressed both Haug and first-year head coach Jay Sawvel through the Cowboys' first four spring practices.

"D.J. Jones is going to help us in a number of ways," Sawvel said last week. "I'm really, really happy that he's here, and I tell him that every day. He's really mature. He's a super high-competitive guy.

"He has to try and win everything that he does. When we were in the offseason, any type of competitive sprint situation, he had to win it. So, you appreciate that about him."

Jones tallied 442 yards and two touchdowns in his three seasons at running back at North Carolina. His best season was in 2021, when he ran for 253 yards on 60 carries for an average of 4.2 yards per carry.

"He's a very mature kid," Haug said. "He's got the leadership qualities that you look for in a player. He's kind of always challenging himself to get better, and that's always a good thing when you have competition in the running back room, because that uplifts everybody else in that room, too.

"He's been a breath of fresh air. He's competitive as all get out, and probably one of the most competitive kids I've coached since I've been coaching. He's a good player."

Jones was drawn to Laramie because of UW's rich tradition running the ball. He didn't mind seeing the Cowboys' offensive line blow open running lanes at the line of scrimmage on last year's film, either.

"Even when I was watching tape, they were moving people and I was like, 'I can't wait to get behind that line,'" Jones said. "Now, I'm finally behind it and getting used to the system. It's great to be around."

UW's running back room is as competitive as ever this spring, but Jones is looking forward to the chance to compete for reps. His main focus going into his one and only season with the Cowboys is proving to everybody the running back position is where he belongs.

"(I want to) show everybody what I can do," Jones said. "I want to show everybody what I've been trying to do since I've been in college, and help this team win."

McNeely's return

McNeely has battled a handful of injuries over the past two seasons, missing time in 2022 with nerve damage in his hand and a dislocated collarbone. The 6-foot-2 back was at the top of the Cowboys' depth chart last fall before missing the entire season with the torn ACL.

McNeely had reconstructive surgery in September and is sitting out this spring, but he expects to be back in action for summer workouts.

"He's going to add a whole other element (to our offense), which you can be really excited about, especially in the day and age of depth with the transfer portal and all the things that can happen," Haug said. "If he gets back to where he was, he's an uber-talented dude. He's extremely competitive, a really good kid and understands what it's going to take to get to that level.

"... I'm proud of him with being able to go through so many issues and injuries and be able to be who he is right now. I think he's matured, and he's going to be a good football player, for sure, when he's healthy."

McNeely ran for a career-high 356 yards on 63 carries in 2022. His biggest game came in a road win over Hawaii where he tallied 81 yards and a touchdown on just four carries in Honolulu.

While the knee injury last fall was a setback, McNeely hasn't allowed it to lessen his determination to make an impact on the field this season.

"Obviously, I felt some type of way about it, but no matter how frustrated I was throughout this whole process, I just had to really understand that God had different plans for me," McNeely said. "It's a plan that I have to stick to."

It's still unclear how the Cowboys' depth chart will work itself out in the running back room. Regardless of who is listed where, McNeely feels confident in UW's ability to run the ball consistently against opposing defenses this fall.

"Honestly, I believe that we're one of the better rooms in the country," McNeely said. "I feel like we can play with anybody, and the competition is crazy. Throughout the first couple days of spring ball, you just see it. It's only going to make everybody in the room better."

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.