Jones leads Xavier past TCU 67-59 in Big East-Big 12 finale

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- Tyrique Jones had 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead Xavier past TCU 67-59 on Sunday in the finale of the inaugural Big East-Big 12 Battle.

Jones notched his seventh double-double of the season for Xavier (11-2). He scored eight of the Musketeers' first 10 second-half points as Xavier, which led 38-27 at the break, scored the first eight points of the second half.

Quentin Goodin had a season-high 11 assists for Xavier.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Big East won eight of its 10 games against the Big 12.

Desmond Bane and Kevin Samuel led TCU (8-3) with 14 points each. Samuel had 10 rebounds.

The Musketeers never trailed and led by as many as 22 points in the second half.

Xavier bolted to a 15-4 lead six minutes in. Its largest first-half lead was 28-15 with 7:37 remaining after Zach Freemantle, a 6-foot-9 freshman forward, hit his first collegiate 3-pointer.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: Despite the final margin, the Musketeers were never in peril. That was in contrast to their 13-point home win over Western Carolina last Wednesday, in which they had to rally from a seven-point deficit early in the second half.

TCU: The Frogs shot a season-low 32.8% from the field. Bane was 0 for 6 in the first half.

UP NEXT

Xavier: The Musketeers open Big East play on Dec. 30 at Villanova. They're 2-16 in road games against the Wildcats, 0-6 there as conference foes, and haven't beaten Villanova in Philadelphia since the 1955-56 season.

TCU: The Frogs play at home on Dec. 30 against George Mason before beginning Big 12 play on Jan. 4 at home against Iowa State.

--- More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25