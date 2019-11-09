Jones leads Middle Tennessee over Lipscomb 73-70

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- C.J. Jones had a career-high 23 points with six 3-pointers as Middle Tennessee narrowly beat Lipscomb 73-70 on Saturday.

Antonio Green had 15 points for Middle Tennessee (2-0), which pulled ahead 69-68 on C.J. Jones's 3-pointer with 22 seconds left. Green made four free throws in the final 7 seconds and the Blue Raiders held on as a Lipscomb 3-pointer with one second to play missed.

Tyler Millin added 11 points and Tyson Jackson had 10 points for Middle Tennessee.

Ahsan Asadullah had 18 points for the Bisons (1-1). Andrew Fleming added 15 points and Jake Wolfe had 12.

Middle Tennessee takes on Mars Hill at home on Wednesday. Lipscomb faces Tennessee State on the road on Tuesday.

