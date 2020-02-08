Jones leads JGR in sole Busch Clash practice at Daytona

Joe Gibbs Racing dominated Saturday’s sole practice for the 2020 Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway, claiming the top four spots on the leaderboard.

Erik Jones held the No. 1 spot at 199.756 mph. Denny Hamlin was then runner-up at 199.734 mph. Martin Truex Jr. was the last in the top three at 199.703 mph, while reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch was then fourth at 199.645 mph.

The four JGR Toyotas were the only cars to break 199 mph.

Six Fords then followed, starting with Ryan Blaney in fifth (198.667 mph). Brad Keselowski (198.544 mph), Joey Logano (198.509 mph), Kevin Harvick (198.439 mph), Clint Bowyer (198.199 mph) and Aric Almirola (197.624 mph) round out the top 10.

Chase Elliott had the best-performing Chevrolet in 11th at 197.347 mph.

Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion who will retire from full-time racing at the end of the 2020 season, came in 17th at 191.910 mph.

Five factors determine Busch Clash eligibility: 2019 Busch Pole Award winners, former Clash winners who competed full time the previous season, former Daytona 500 winners who competed full time the previous season, former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full time the previous season or drivers who qualified for the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

The starting lineup will be determined via random drawing at 6:30 p.m. ET in the Fan Zone. The 75-lap exhibition is then Sunday at 3 p.m. ET (FS1/FOX Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).