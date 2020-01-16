Jones kicks off 2020 NASCAR Next Gen testing in Miami

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones NASCAR Media

NASCAR Media

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones NASCAR Media

NASCAR Media

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones NASCAR Media

NASCAR Media

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones NASCAR Media

NASCAR Media

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones NASCAR Media

NASCAR Media

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones NASCAR Media

NASCAR Media

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones NASCAR Media

NASCAR Media

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones NASCAR Media

NASCAR Media

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones NASCAR Media

NASCAR Media

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones NASCAR Media

NASCAR Media

This follows initial test runs at Richmond and Phoenix at the end of last year, with Austin Dillon and Joey Logano driving respectively, and this car is set to form the basis of NASCAR’s Cup machinery from 2021.

Click on the arrows on the images above to scroll through them.

Read Also:

Top Stories of 2019, #9: NASCAR bets the farm on Next Gen futureFord chief: NASCAR Next Gen car "a very big step forward"Logano tests radical Next Gen car at Phoenix