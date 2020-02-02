Jones hits late FT's, gets Middle Tennessee past UTSA 83-80

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- C.J. Jones scored a career-high 27 points that included three free throws with 2.8 seconds left as Middle Tennessee beat UTSA 83-80 on Saturday for its sixth straight victory over the Roadrunners.

Jones made four 3-pointers, was 7 of 16 from the floor and made 9 of 10 free throws. Eli Lawrence, a freshman guard from Atlanta, was 7-of-9 shooting from 3-point range and added a career-best 27 points for the Blue Raiders (6-17, 2-8 Conference USA). Jo'Vontae Millner had 10 points.

UTSA (10-13, 4-6) rallied from a 15-point deficit with 11 minutes left to tie the game 78-all with 1:53 remaining. Jhivvan Jackson, the nation's second-leading scorer averaging 26 points, scored 13 of his 32 points for the Roadrunners during the stretch.

Keaton Wallace added 22 points for UTSA, which shot 50% (28 of 56) from the floor.

Middle Tennessee plays North Texas at home on Thursday. UTSA faces Old Dominion on the road on Thursday.

