Jones High sends football players to college at impressive rate

When a freshman walks on the field his first day of football practice at Jones High each season, he gets a message loud and clear, and it’s a message that will resonate with each player throughout his entire four years in the program.

At Jones, players are not only there to play football, but they are also there to learn, go to class, get good grades, be respectful of others, grow into young adults and go to college.

Elijah Williams has coached at Jones for seven years, and in that time he has sent 111 football players to college to advance not only their playing careers but also their academic futures. And it’s not just the big-time colleges. It’s the big schools, the little schools and the in-between schools. It’s the SEC, the Big Ten, the ACC, the MEAC, the SWAC and many other lesser-known destinations … oh, and yes, even the Ivy League.

The NCAA’s early National Signing Day is Wednesday, and two more players will sign National Letters of Intent with defensive lineman De’antre Robinson headed to Texas and running back Jerrian Parker going to Southern Illinois. Numerous other swill sign in February.

This past graduating class saw 21 Jones football players sign National Letters of Intent. The record year was the Class of 2017 when 25 players went on to college.

Jones High college signees since 2017

“That is our first message from the jump, and that is that everything we do is going to be college-based,” Williams said. “We do know there are a lot of guys who won’t go to college, but here at Jones you are going to be prepared to go to college. Everything we do.

“The most important thing is the college courses and making sure they have those 16 core classes they need to take to qualify. That’s why it’s great that we have our administration involved here — from the principal to the guidance counselors to the teachers .. everyone.”

For Williams, and most other high school football coaches, they try to preach one thing with the goal of college in mind. Actually, it’s one word: FREE.

Most of those 111 players who went on to play college football did so with a scholarship. That’s no tuition, no room and board. Nothing. FREE. And that’s what really resonates with the parents or guardians of these players.

Williams stresses another point when they come to Jones. It’s reality time from the moment they don the pads. Every player growing up has dreams and fantasies of playing in the NFL. Forget that, Williams says. It’s time to focus on real goals and real achievements. Graduating and making something of their lives are the main points. Football is just a reward every Friday night.

In his seven seasons, of those 111 players, only one player has made it to the NFL. Kerby Joseph is a second-year safety with the Detroit Lions. He was named to NFL All-Rookie teams by several publications after last season.

Williams is proud of his former pupil.

“Kerby was very humble. He plays football for all the right reasons,” Williams said. “He don’t care about stuff like Instagram and all that. He wanted to be the best as a student and as a player.

“He was always on time, never missed practice, never missed classes in school. He didn’t miss anything. He’s a humble guy. When he comes back to the school now, all the coaches light up and the teachers get happy and excited every time he walks through that door.”

This year could see several other Jones alumni enter the NFL. Offensive lineman Evan Anderson (FAU), safety PJ Jules (Southern Illinois), offensive lineman Devin Hayes (Middle Tennessee State) and a few other possibilities could hear their names in the spring draft.

First things first, however. At Jones, you have to walk the line. If your grades are not up to par, or you break team rules, your place on Friday night will be on the sideline. It doesn’t matter if you are the best player on the team. Williams also, no matter the infraction, does not kick players off the team. He makes them watch. His philosophy is that if he kicks a player off the team, that kid could end up in the streets. That is what he wants to avoid with all of his players.

“That’s one of the reasons why we started the season 1-3,” Williams said of his players having to sit out games. “We went up to Maryland to play Good Counsel and we had seven starters who didn’t play. After they got everything straight, though, we never lost again, until the semifinals at Homestead.”

Not only do players at Jones go to college and mature into young adults, they also win. Jones has been to the state semifinals in four of the last five years; the one season they missed was the crazy 2020 COVID year. In 2019, Jones lost in the state championship game to perennial power Miami Northwestern 34-17.

On Friday, Williams was entertaining several former students who visited the school on their semester break. Derrick Rogers Jr. (Purdue), Anthony Rucker (North Carolina A&T), Aaron Cobb (FAU) and several others sat down in the weight room at Jones for an impromptu lunch they had delivered.

Rogers had a bit of a difficult time qualifying with the NCAA for a scholarship, but the parameters in place at Jones helped him get into Purdue, and now he’s blossoming as a player and a student. He starts at one cornerback spot for the Boilermakers, and just last week he earned Purdue’s Student/Athlete of the week academic honor with two other players.

“It was tough for Dooda,” Williams said, using Rogers’ nickname. “He did his classwork and was a good student, but he just didn’t test well on those timed standard tests they gotta take,” Williams said. “So his test scores were low and it wasn’t that he could do it, it was just those timed tests. But now he’s at Purdue, one of the top academic schools in the country.

“Sometimes kids just need the chance to get away from here, and regardless of what they did in high school, regardless of what their home life was or whatever … you give them a chance. … Look what Dooda is doing with his chance.”

Rogers is enjoying his time at Purdue and he is loving life.

“It was good for me. I was really prepared by the way we practiced and how Coach Will was always hard on us, like he was going to be hard on us so we could already be used to how it was going to be in college so it wasn’t really new to us,” Rogers said. “We just take the message, instead of the tone.

“[Classwork] was also a real big part of it because if I wasn’t used to it, it would have been really hard once I got there. He stayed on us throughout all the years. He made sure, if your grades aren’t good, you’re not playing. You might not even practice.”

Fellow alum Calvin Francis moved to Orlando from Turks and Caicos Islands when he was 12 years old, and his transition to the United States was made much easier by Williams and his football teammates.

“Once I realized that football was what I wanted to do and change my situation, that’s all I focused on — school and football,” said Francis, who played center and guard for Southern Illinois and left there with a master’s degree in finance. “Then I started connecting with a lot of different people, like my mentors Mr. [Shelton] Lewis and Mr. [James] Ottey. They connected me to different people in the community.

“I felt like I always was a good student, but Coach Will made sure that education was always the first thing,”

Francis, who is now in the management training program with Enterprise Rent-A-Car, developed into one of the best offensive linemen in Central Florida and was a four-year starter for Williams, first at Oak Ridge, and then at Jones.

“Coach Will, I feel like that is his No. 1 plan for all his kids — to go to college and he made it important,” said Francis. “He always had us doing classwork and making sure our grades were good so we were able to qualify for the NCAA, and he definitely does a lot of work for his kids with recruiting.

“That’s his No. 1 priority — to make sure all his kids get that opportunity.”

For many kids, mixing academics and football is not simple. The initial challenges of high school are not received very well by many inner-city youths. Many times, by the time they are a junior or senior in high school, the challenge of getting caught up with their academics becomes too overwhelming and many football players fail to qualify for NCAA standards.

Williams makes sure his players do not get trapped in that circle. Another challenge is warding off the parents who think their child should be the star quarterback or running back. Often Williams will see a player’s future at another position, and changes in those situations will benefit the players in the long run.

Two years ago, 6-foot-4, 240-pound Dylan Wade transferred to Jones from Ocoee as a quarterback. Williams moved Wade to tight end as well as defensive end. Wade blossomed in his new position and ended up signing with Maryland last December. He played in nine games as a tight end at Maryland this year as a freshman and had one touchdown catch.

“The biggest problem, and I’m sure all of the other coaches share the same issues, and that’s having some street agents and family members thinking they know more than the coach,” Williams said. “Everybody thinks their son is great and everybody thinks their son should go Power 5, but in reality that’s not the case.

‘Many times, sure, a certain kid can be a good high school quarterback, but he can go get paid money by putting his hand in the dirt, or at linebacker. A perfect example is Dylan Wade. Luckily Dylan Wade’s parents said, ‘Hey. we trust the process.’ ”

Williams is proud of his record and will always continue to run things to his standards.

“Oh yeah. It makes me proud that the kids understand,” Williams said. “Yeah, we want to win the championships and we want to win state, but most important is that we want you to be successful in life.

“If I had the choice to win a state ring or get 10 kids in college, I’m choosing 10 kids in college every single time.”

Chris Hays covers high school and college football, and college football recruiting for the Sentinel. You can find him on X (formerly known as Twitter) @OS_ChrisHays and one Instagram @OS_ChrisHays. You can email him at chays@orlandosentinel.com.