Jones, Gafford help Arkansas hold off Texas State 73-70

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) -- Mason Jones matched his career high with 21 points and Daniel Gafford added 19 points and 10 rebounds to help Arkansas hold off Texas State in a 73-70 win on Saturday.

The win keeps the Razorbacks (8-3) from losing three straight home games since the end of the 2011-12 season, and comes a game after a loss to Georgia Tech in Bud Walton Arena earlier in the week.

Jones was 5 of 7 from the field, hitting 10 of 13 throws for Arkansas, which trailed by as many as 13 points early in the first half before rallying for a 34-27 halftime lead. The double-double was the fifth of the season for the 6-foot-11 Gafford, and Jalen Harris and Isaiah Joe added 10 points for the Razorbacks.

Tre'Larenz Nottingham scored 18 points and hit six 3-pointers to lead the Bobcats (10-2), who had their eight-game winning streak snapped. Nijal Pearson added 16 points and Jaylen Shead had 14 in the loss.

Texas State entered the game off to its best start to a season in 66 years, having last lost at Drake on Nov. 17.

The Bobcats looked the part of anything but an easy nonconference win for the struggling Razorbacks early in the first half, using an 8-0 run to jump out to a 19-6 lead. Nottingham had two of his 3-pointers during the run, which Alex Peacock capped by making a desperation 3-pointer as the shot clock expired.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas' home loss to Georgia Tech on Wednesday night came on the heels of a home loss to Western Kentucky earlier this month, the first time the Razorbacks had lost back-to-back nonconference games in Bud Walton Arena since the 2009-10 season. With Jones and Gafford leading the way, Arkansas managed to recover from the early deficit and never trailed in the second half while improving to 4-0 all-time against the Bobcats.

UP NEXT

Texas State: Off until hosting Howard Payne on Dec. 29.

Arkansas: Return to action when they host Austin Peay on Dec. 28.

