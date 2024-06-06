Jones on fatherhood, frustration & 'spin doctor' Smith

It's been an eventful few months for Huw Jones. There were rumours he was off to France, before signing a new contract with Glasgow.

He then had surgery on a hand injury, before becoming a father for the first time.

"It's been a big adjustment," the Scotland star said as he prepares for Saturday's URC quarter-final agains the Stormers.

"The first couple of weeks, with my hand in the cast, I was pretty useless. I was on the sidelines at home as well as here.

"It's been good to be more hands-on [with baby Romy] recently. It's amazing, really enjoying it. She was at the Zebre game, so it was nice to have my biggest supporter here for the first time."

Thankfully for Jones, his partner Annabel and Glasgow fans, the 30-year-old centre is back fit for the play-offs after making his comeback in last weekend's narrow win over Zebre.

"[The injury] was in the last game of the Six Nations, and you always look forward to coming back to your club, getting into the business end of the season, playing European games - which I missed out on.

"It was pretty frustrating but it's rehabbed pretty well and I've managed to get back to play some rugby.

"[Zebre] probably wasn't our best performance. We made it pretty difficult for ourselves, mostly with inaccuracy. We're happy that we got the job done, but it wasn't ideal from a performance point of view."

There has been some concern of Glasgow's perceived loss of form heading into the play-offs, although head coach Franco Smith said he was happy for pundits to write his side off.

"Franco is ever the spin doctor," Jones laughed. "We don't need to worry about that. There'll be a lot of external noise around this time of the season.

"We've just got to stick to what we do, stick with our processes that we've been doing from the beginning of the season that have got us into the good position for the play-offs."