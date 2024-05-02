Jones cleared to compete, set to return at Darlington

Erik Jones has been cleared to return to NASCAR competition, but Legacy Motor Club will keep him out of the car for another weekend out of an “abundance of caution.”

Corey Heim will drive the No. 43 Toyota at Kansas Speedway (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, FS1). Heim made his Cup Series debut substituting for Jones at Dover Motor Speedway. He finished 25th.

The full statement from Legacy Motor Club:

“Erik Jones has been cleared to race by doctors and approved to return by NASCAR, but out of an abundance of caution, the team has opted for Jones to rest for another event. Corey Heim will drive the No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE at Kansas Speedway this weekend.

“Jones will attend the race at Kansas Speedway to support crew chief Dave Elenz and the No. 43 team and plans to return to the driver’s seat next weekend at Darlington Raceway — a track where he has two NASCAR Cup Series victories.”

Jones reposted the statement on X and said, “I agree with Legacy Motor Club’s decision to ensure proper rest before I get back in the car.”

Jones suffered a compression fracture to a lower vertebra in a crash at Talladega Superspeedway on April 21. While drafting with his Toyota teammates, contact sent Jones head-on into the outside wall in Turn 3 on lap 157.

Dover was the first Cup Series race Jones missed since becoming a full-time driver in 2017.

