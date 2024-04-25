Jones brothers to host seventh annual Youth Skills Camp

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso natives and twin brothers Aaron Jones and Alvin Jones Jr. are set to host their seventh annual Jones Brothers Youth Skills Camp in June.

The A&A All The Way says the camp will take place on June 28th at Burges High School.

Since 2017, the Jones family has worked with local businesses, individuals, and sports recreational organizations to host free football camps that teaches basic football skills, inspire confidence, and promote unity and diversity within the community.

In 2023, the Jones family partnered with NBA player George Hill to host a free basketball camp.

This summer, both camps will be back on Friday, June 28 at Burges High School.

The Youth Skills Camp will be open to kids entering 1st-12th grade, according to the A&A All The Way.

A&A All The Way says the second round of registration will open on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. MT.

Registration for both the free football and basketball camps will be limited and awarded on first come, first serve basis, according to A&A All The Way.

Here is the link to register: Jones Brothers Youth Skills Camp Tickets, Fri, Jun 28, 2024 at 10:00 AM | Eventbrite

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.