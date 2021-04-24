Jones breaks down ‘Dega wreck: ‘Hard to miss the ones you can’t see’
Brandon Jones breaks down what happened in the wreck that ended his chances late in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
The back of the NASCAR Xfinity Series field wrecks late in the final stage at Talladega Superspeedway, collecting multiple cars.
Watch as Josh Berry makes a save in the grass during Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
It's go time as the green flag drops for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway.
The two-time Daytona 500 runner-up earned a quick reputation for pushing a car to its limits.
A thunderstorm pelted Talladega Superspeedway at just the right time for Jeb Burton. After a seven-car wreck on the backstretch, Burton held the lead under caution when the rain intensified. After NASCAR brought the Xfinity Series cars to pit road, the clouds opened and made a first-time winner of No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet driver. […]
Emotions set in at Talladega Superspeedway after Jeb Burton captures his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win.
Derrick Lancaster, a 48-year-old ARCA driver from Virginia, suffered second- and third-degree burns and will be on a ventilator for ‘at least 48 hours,’ according to his wife.
Here is how the field finished behind winner Jeb Burton in the Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Third-generation racer had a pedigree that says street road courses would be his sweet sport.
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher unveils the logo on 'FOX and Friends'
Aric Almirola was a solid bet at +1800. On Saturday, his line moved to +2000, which makes him even more attractive. (Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports)
