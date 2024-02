Jones advances to face Homan for record 7th Scotties title in final appearance

Manitoba skip Jennifer Jones makes a shot during a semifinal game against Manitoba's Kate Cameron at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary on Sunday. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Jennifer Jones will play for a record-breaking seventh Canadian women's curling championship in her final appearance.

The 49-year-old skip beat Kate Cameron 12-7 in an all-Manitoba semifinal at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary on Sunday.

Jones will face Ontario's Rachel Homan in Sunday's final. The Winnipeg native is set to retire from women's curling at the end of the season.

More to come.