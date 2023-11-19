Advertisement

Jonbon: Nicky Henderson charge cruises to Shloer Chase victory at Cheltenham

Nico de Boinville on Jonbon
Jonbon never looked in danger once he attacked for the lead at Cheltenham

Jonbon blew away three rivals to earn a comfortable victory in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham.

The seven-year-old fulfilled his 4-9 favourite tag, kicking on after the final jump to continue pulling clear of 10-3 shot Edwardstone in second.

Nube Negra and Editeur Du Gite, both 14-1, finished third and fourth respectively.

"I really enjoyed myself - I hope he [Jonbon] did too," said jockey Nico de Boinville.

"He's very slick. He'll get other horses in trouble with his jumping and he'll come on loads, definitely. He wasn't 100% fit but that was a great way to start the season."

Victory on the final day of Cheltenham's November meeting further strengthens Jonbon's hopes of winning the Grade One Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on 9 December.

The ease with which trainer Nicky Henderson's charge navigated the Prestbury Park course will also send a statement to potential Queen Mother Champion Chase rivals at the Cheltenham Festival next March.

Henderson, De Boinville and owner JP McManus had more reason to celebrate as 7-1 chance Iberico Lord won the Greatwood Hurdle.

The 7-2 favourite Onlyamatteroftime ran out at the fourth-last hurdle on his debut for Willie Mullins.

