Jonbon: Nicky Henderson charge cruises to Shloer Chase victory at Cheltenham

Jonbon never looked in danger once he attacked for the lead at Cheltenham

Jonbon blew away three rivals to earn a comfortable victory in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham.

The seven-year-old fulfilled his 4-9 favourite tag, kicking on after the final jump to continue pulling clear of 10-3 shot Edwardstone in second.

Nube Negra and Editeur Du Gite, both 14-1, finished third and fourth respectively.

"I really enjoyed myself - I hope he [Jonbon] did too," said jockey Nico de Boinville.

"He's very slick. He'll get other horses in trouble with his jumping and he'll come on loads, definitely. He wasn't 100% fit but that was a great way to start the season."

Victory on the final day of Cheltenham's November meeting further strengthens Jonbon's hopes of winning the Grade One Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on 9 December.

The ease with which trainer Nicky Henderson's charge navigated the Prestbury Park course will also send a statement to potential Queen Mother Champion Chase rivals at the Cheltenham Festival next March.

Henderson, De Boinville and owner JP McManus had more reason to celebrate as 7-1 chance Iberico Lord won the Greatwood Hurdle.

The 7-2 favourite Onlyamatteroftime ran out at the fourth-last hurdle on his debut for Willie Mullins.

