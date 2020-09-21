Jonathon Simmons, four other non-roster players join Warriors minicamp

Simmons, four other non-roster players join Warriors minicamp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors are quarantining in a hotel the next two days, and will begin their two-week minicamp on Wednesday.

When the NBA and National Basketball Players Association in August announced the agreement for the in-market workouts, the press release included the following statement:

"In addition to players under contract with the team, each of the eight teams may also include in the program up to five players who are not currently under an NBA contract, but who were under an NBA G League contract and assigned to the team’s NBA G League affiliate during the 2019-20 season."

So who are the five guys that will be taking the court at Chase Center this week?

Golden State announced Monday afternoon that Jonathon Simmons, Jeremy Pargo, Zach Norvell Jr., Roger Moute a Bidias and Ryan Taylor will participate.

Simmons joined the Santa Cruz Warriors at the end of the last season, averaging 19.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals over five NBA G League games.

The 31-year-old played against Golden State in the 2017 Western Conference finals as a member of the San Antonio Spurs. He averaged 15.3 points and 3.3 assists in the Warriors' sweep.

Simmons started 50 games for the Orlando Magic during the 2017-18 campaign, registering 13.9 points per appearance.

Pargo -- who spent the majority of last season in Santa Cruz -- signed a 10-day contract with Golden State in early February. He scored 15 points in the Warriors' final game before the NBA All-Star break.

Norvell also signed a 10-day contract with the Dubs in February, and finished the season with the Sea Dubs after not getting a second 10-day deal.

Moute a Bidias (25 games) and Taylor (22 games) also had some big performances in Santa Cruz last season.

