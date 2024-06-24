Jonathon Cooper named Broncos’ most underrated player

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar recently released his rankings of every NFL team’s most underrated player and he picked pass rusher Jonathon Cooper for the Denver Broncos.

It’s easy to see why Cooper was Farrar’s pick. The edge defender broke into a deep pass rotation at Ohio State and was later picked by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft. Since then, he has emerged as one of the team’s best pass rushers.

“[Cooper] once again had to break through limited reps to prove that he belonged,” Farrar wrote on Touchdown Wire. “It all kicked in last season, as Cooper set career highs in sacks (nine) and total pressures (55) on 421 pass-rushing snaps. Eventually, Cooper tends to prove that he should be playing more often than he is, and he does it against the best possible competition.”

Cooper will be competing for a starting job this summer across from Baron Browning. His competition will include Nik Bonitto (a second-round pick in 2022) and Jonah Elliss (a third-round pick this year). Cooper has been overcoming the odds since his time with the Buckeyes, and he’ll aim to continue doing so in 2024.

