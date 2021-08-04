Jonathon Cooper feeling great with Broncos after three heart procedures this offseason

Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Jonathon Cooper had to have three separate heart procedures this offseason to correct an irregular heartbeat.

Now in his first NFL training camp, Cooper isn’t letting the issue stand in the way of his chance to make an impact with the Broncos.

“I’ve been through a lot of adversity in my life and all I know is those heart surgeries were just another obstacle in my way. But I knew that I could overcome them,” Cooper said, via Arnie Stapleton of the Associated Press.

The heart procedures aren’t anything new to Cooper. He first developed an irregular heartbeat in high school that was eventually diagnosed as Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome. It’s led to him having two prior cardiac ablation procedures to correct the matter. However, Cooper had believed the issue was mostly behind him until medical checks ahead of the NFL Draft showed the need for another correction.

“It was a big surprise,” Cooper said.

It ultimately took three separate cracks at the procedures for doctors to successfully complete it. Cooper said a pacemaker was even discussed at one point as doctors struggled to access the necessary area of his heart for the ablation.

Ultimately that wasn’t needed and Cooper feels he’s ready to jump headfirst into his first season with the Broncos.

“I’ll probably have to do another EKG next year just to make sure everything’s still going smoothly,” Cooper said, “but for now I mean, I feel great, I’m looking toward the future with just positive vibes and just full force ahead.”

