Jonathon Brooks shines again, but status of his injury is unknown

Jonathon Brooks proves every week that he is objectively the best running back in the nation.

Brooks had 148 total yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry in Texas’ 29-26 victory over TCU.

Unfortunately for the Longhorns, Brooks left the game early in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a leg injury and did not return.

Horns up for Jonathon Brooks 🤘 Hope he's okay. pic.twitter.com/L9nw1jY9rl — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) November 12, 2023

The sophomore has been one of Texas’ best offensively players this season. It will hurt the Longhorns tremendously if Brooks is sidelined for multiple weeks as Texas tries to push for a College Football Playoff spot.

Texas will travel to Ames, Iowa, to take on the Iowa State Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. CT next week.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire