Jonathon Brooks receives prestigious awards following win vs Kansas

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks was awarded the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week for his stellar performance against No. 24 Kansas. Brooks was also granted the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

He rushed for a career-high 218 yards last week, averaging just over 10 yards per carry and two touchdowns. Brooks also caught one pass for 23 yards.

For the third straight week, Brooks has eclipsed 100 rushing yards against Wyoming (164), Baylor (106), and Kansas (218).

Brooks has rushed for 593 yards in five games this season, making him the fourth-highest rusher in the country. Additionally, he has the 7th highest yards-per-attempt average in college football (with at least 60 attempts) at 6.9 yards.

It’s certainly possible Texas could take home the Doak Walker Award for the second consecutive year with Brooks, one of the best running backs in the country.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire