Jonathon Brooks reacts to Panthers drafting Texas teammate Ja’Tavion Sanders: ‘They done messed up’

If anyone knows what 101st overall pick Ja’Tavion Sanders is capable of, it may be 46th overall pick Jonathon Brooks.

The Carolina Panthers kicked off Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft by selecting Sanders, the standout tight end out of the University of Texas. And not long after the announcement was made, Brooks—his fellow Longhorn and new fellow Panther—seemingly provided a pretty grim forecast for the rest of the league . . .

they done messed up https://t.co/DkpBN1ghYi — Jonathon Brooks (@2brookss) April 27, 2024

Brooks and Sanders shared a sideline for three years. Both achieved a considerable degree of success over that span, as the former earned a second-team All-Big 12 nod in 2023 with the latter capping off his stay in Austin with back-to-back first-team All-Big 12 selections (2022 and 2023).

An ascending talent at the tight end position, a spot that has haunted the Panthers with its lack of production over the past handful of seasons, Sanders becomes the third Longhorn to ever be drafted by the organization. He joins, of course, Brooks and 1995 first-rounder Blake Brockermeyer.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire