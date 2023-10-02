Jonathon Brooks is No. 3 in rushing yards in all of college football

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks has had an exceptional start to the season. He recorded his third consecutive 100-yard game on Saturday against Kansas, rushing for 218 yards, averaging over 10 yards a carry and two touchdowns.

During the 2022 season, Brooks waited patiently behind Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. He has now emerged as the third-highest rushing yards leader in all of college football, despite playing one less game than Audric Estime from Notre Dame, who currently holds the top spot.

In each of the three games, Brooks has rushed for more yards than his opponents.

With the Sooners allowing 106 rushing yards per game this season, you can expect Brooks to carry the rock and try to lead No. 3 Texas to a second straight Red River victory over No. 12 Oklahoma.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire