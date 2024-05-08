Jonathon Brooks named amongst 2024 NFL draft’s best scheme fits

There has to be a multitude of reasons as to why Jonathon Brooks was the first running back to come off the board in the 2024 draft. But one of the most influential probably has to do with his fit on the Carolina Panthers.

Touchdown Wire editor Doug Farrar recently named the very best offensive scheme fits between this year’s prospects and their new NFL teams. Included in the bunch is Brooks, whose versatility will likely show up more in pros under head coach Dave Canales.

Farrar writes:

Brooks lined up outside on 4% of his snaps in 2023, and in the slot 1% of the time. He had no targets in 2023 outside of the backfield. But Canales’ point about Brooks and perimeter screens rings true. He was dynamic from the backfield to gain serious yards after catch with quick passes. This 73-yard gain against TCU proves the theory.

Canales used running back Rachaad White in a number of ways as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator this past season. White, along with his 990 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, tallied 64 receptions for 549 yards and three more scores.

Brooks, as stated by Canales, has the skill set to affect the game in a similar fashion.

“Our system calls for a back that can be used, of course, just in a traditional way, hand it to him,” Canales said after Brooks was selected. “Then, how can we get this player in space? Being able to get him in perimeter screens and checkdowns. We got a really cool empty package where we use the backs, flex them out to get matchups, things like that.”

“He’s a bigger back, he’s got range. There’s so much that he brings from a versatility standpoint, that’s probably the biggest thing that stood out and then just vision, patience, contact balance, acceleration, like he’s got it all, he’s the best back in this class.”

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire