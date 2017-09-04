Jonathan Williams clears waivers

No one wanted Jonathan Williams.

Williams, the running back who was waived by the Bills yesterday, cleared waivers today. That makes him an unrestricted free agent.

It also means that NFL teams aren’t as high on Williams as some people assumed. When the Bills cut Williams, many were surprised that the 2016 fifth-round pick didn’t make Buffalo’s roster. But it appears that the rest of the league doesn’t see Williams as a big-time contributor.

Now Williams will hope he can catch on with some team, perhaps after a Week One injury to a running back.