Jonathan Vaughters: Ineos are again the favourites to win the Tour de France – budgetary caps are needed in cycling

Jonathan Vaughters admits things could get a little awkward if he happens to bump into Dave Brailsford in Brussels over the next day or two.

Vaughters’ new autobiography One Way Ticket: Nine Lives on Two Wheels has, apparently, not gone down all that well with the Ineos team principal and Vaughters, the former team-mate of Lance Armstrong who now manages EF Education First, is expecting an earful if they cross paths in the build-up to Saturday’s Tour de France grand départ.

“One of my mechanics at the recent Tour of Switzerland told me that Brailsford was upset about the book,” Vaughters says, laughing. “I don’t know which bit. I assume the [Bradley] Wiggins episode. He said Dave drove by and was sort of yelling obscenities out of the window of the car, about me...”

The ‘Wiggins Episode’, as Vaughters calls it, is the story of how Brailsford, then performance director of British Cycling, poached Wiggins from Garmin-Slipstream in 2009 to head up his own nascent Team Sky project.

Vaughters relates in excruciating detail how Brailsford went about his business, putting on the “jovial, nice-guy act, telling us that we needed to be allies, not enemies, in this crazy and dope-ridden sport full of non-English-speaking types” before he alleges poisoning Wiggins’ mind by creating “a campaign of whispers”. In one scene, after the lawyers have got involved, Vaughters recalls a meeting at a New York law firm at which Brailsford arrives wearing a bright white Adidas Team GB-issue tracksuit. "Tony Soprano chic," Vaughters writes, witheringly.

Their relationship never recovered. Brailsford, of course, got his man in the end, Wiggins going on to win the 2012 Tour to kickstart Team Sky’s hegemony. Even his rival’s dress sense improved. (“Supposedly he has an image consultant on retainer,” Vaughters notes).

Garmin, meanwhile, lurched from one financial disaster to the next, nearly folding on more than one occasion. “We were a stronger team than Team Sky back then, in 2010-2011,” Vaughters says. “So yes, I do hold a grudge. Fundamentally I do. Because we knew we had a future Tour winner, and he was ripped away from us. As I say in the book ‘What’s that worth?’ There is no sum of money that can make up for that.”

But perhaps there is something else. Sitting in the foyer of a Soho hotel, Vaughters outlines the vision he has to make the sport more equitable; by creating a system whereby one team cannot effectively bully another “just because they have deeper pockets”.

“The fact that Ineos’s leader [Chris Froome] has crashed out ahead of this year’s Tour and they’re still the race favourites?” That demonstrates exactly why budgetary caps are needed,” he argues.

“I mean, it’s almost comical. Most teams if their top guy crashes out they’re done. They’re not racing for the overall any more. You know? Whereas for Ineos losing a six-time grand tour winner is a little dent.”

This is well trodden ground for Vaughters, of course. The American wrote his final MBA thesis on the subject of budget caps (he graduated in 2014 so it’s fair to surmise the Wiggins Episode may have inspired his choice of subject matter).

But he feels Ineos’ recent takeover of Sky has tilted the balance even more grotesquely.

“You don’t want a sport to be dominated by one rider or one team,” he argues. “Eventually it hurts even them. So in my opinion it would actually behove Ineos and Brailsford to buy into the idea of budget caps…

“Just look at American sports. In 1994, the NBA introduced budget caps and MLB did not, and you can see what happened to their respective popularity over the following 15 years… NFL went like this [pointing upwards] and MLB went the other way.

“The reason is that in NFL any team at any time could be Superbowl champions. I mean, Green Bay is a town of 200,000 people with no economic anything going on. And they won the Superbowl! Whereas in baseball it was the Yankees and the Red Sox every year. In cycling that is something that definitely needs to be addressed.”

Ironically, Vaughters’s team find themselves in the best shape they have been in for some time – and Vaughters the happiest. Now 46, he was recently diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome following the break-up of his second marriage, a diagnosis he actually found comforting because it explained a lot about his life; why he struggled at school, in social situations, in his marriages.

Vaughters admits he came close to quitting more than once.

“But I’m much happier now,” he adds. “EF have taken a lot of the pressure off my shoulders and that has flipped my motivation. At this point I’m thinking 10 more years easy...”

Whether that will be enough time to get a budget cap introduced remains to be seen. Vaughters is not optimistic. Quite apart from the UCI’s ability to police any cap, something about which Vaughters has serious doubts, any cap would need “100 per cent unity” from teams. And at the moment they are all split.

“A lot of teams don’t understand the macro-economics so they instinctively shy away from it,” he says. “And the wealthier teams of course don’t want it because they’re buying their success.”

He sighs. For the moment, he will have to be content with bringing a knife to a gunfight. EF Education First will start on Saturday with Rigoberto Urán – second in 2017 – as their leader. But even with what most people are describing as the most open Tour in years, Vaughters says his man will have his work cut out.

“Rigo could do it”, Vaughters insists, “but he will have to wait and wait and wait, either for others to crack or for them to make a mistake. He is not going to rip everyone’s legs off on La Planche des Belles Filles and take 45secs. Ineos are still overwhelming favourites for me.”

And Brailsford? What will he say to him if they do bump into each other? “I don’t know,” Vaughters admits. “I haven’t actually spoken to Dave since the Tour of Colombia last year. It was cordial then. I don’t know if it would be now.”