Jonathan Toews reveals battle with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome

Thomas Williams
·Hockey writer
·1 min read
WINNIPEG, MB - FEBRUARY 16: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks keeps an eye on the play during third period action against the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell MTS Place on February 16, 2020 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The Jets defeated the Hawks 3-2. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)
Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews revealed he's battling Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, which forced him to miss the 2021 NHL season. (Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Chicago Blackhawks certainly missed their captain last season, but he’s making his way back to full health.

Jonathan Toews revealed Wednesday morning in a video posted on Twitter, that he has been dealing with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, a multi-symptom illness that can affect virtually any organ system in the body.

Toews has returned to Chicago and is back on the ice training in preparation for a return in the fall, after missing the entire 2020-21 regular season.

In a statement released by the team in December 2020, Toews didn’t provide his full diagnosis but expressed concern about “feeling drained and lethargic.” He didn’t give himself a tight deadline on his return, but just six months later, he’s clearly feeling much better and ready to compete for another year in Chicago.

The Blackhawks had a record of 24-25-7 and finished sixth in the pandemic-altered Central Division. In the middle of this re-tooling project led by GM Stan Bowman, any contribution from Toews is certainly welcome, as he has kept on producing with his teammates getting younger and younger.

In the 2019-20 season, Toews scored 18 goals and 60 points through 70 games.

