Jonathan Toews reveals battle with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews revealed he's battling Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, which forced him to miss the 2021 NHL season. (Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Chicago Blackhawks certainly missed their captain last season, but he’s making his way back to full health.

Jonathan Toews revealed Wednesday morning in a video posted on Twitter, that he has been dealing with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, a multi-symptom illness that can affect virtually any organ system in the body.

I wasn’t too vocal about the things I went through this year. I appreciate the understanding and support and wanted to share this message on where I’m at. pic.twitter.com/3qgftKki10 — Jonathan Toews (@JonathanToews) June 30, 2021

Toews has returned to Chicago and is back on the ice training in preparation for a return in the fall, after missing the entire 2020-21 regular season.

In a statement released by the team in December 2020, Toews didn’t provide his full diagnosis but expressed concern about “feeling drained and lethargic.” He didn’t give himself a tight deadline on his return, but just six months later, he’s clearly feeling much better and ready to compete for another year in Chicago.

The Blackhawks had a record of 24-25-7 and finished sixth in the pandemic-altered Central Division. In the middle of this re-tooling project led by GM Stan Bowman, any contribution from Toews is certainly welcome, as he has kept on producing with his teammates getting younger and younger.

In the 2019-20 season, Toews scored 18 goals and 60 points through 70 games.

