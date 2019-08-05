Jonathan Toews left off NHL Network's top 20 centers despite resurgent season

Jonathan Toews had a resurgent 2018-19 season, but he still didn't get any love on the NHL Networks' top 20 centers list.

Toews was left off the list, which came out on Sunday. This despite the captain playing in all 82 games for the second time in his career and setting career-highs in goals (35) and assists (46) last season.

Toews also missed the cut last year, but it is maybe more surprising this time around after his numbers went back up after a couple down years. The 31-year-old did have a plus-minus of 2, which was the third lowest mark of his career.

Connor McDavid took the top spot ahead of Sidney Crosby. Nathan MacKinnon, Aleksander Barkov and John Tavares rounded out the top five. See the full list here.

