Jonathan Toews and Duncan Keith separated at Blackhawks morning skate

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews and alternate captain Duncan Keith had to be separated during Tuesday's morning skate after the two appeared to get into a confrontation.

The two three-time Stanley Cup champs wrestled to the ice, with Toews pinning Keith down. Assistant coach Sheldon Brookbank broke the pair up.

After "a little friendly wrestling" between Toews and Keith at morning skate, the boys are ready to get after it tonight against the Panthers. pic.twitter.com/QEGyX1Qu9m — BlackhaWWWWWks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) January 21, 2020

"Just a little friendly wrestling," Toews said of the bout. "Were ready to go. It's a big game tonight. I think the whole point of morning skate is to get going and we're ready now."

Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton also made light of the situation following the skate.

"You got a brother?" Colliton asked Chicago Tribune reporter Jimmy Greenfield, who asked about the altercation. "I do too and I got two boys at home, so I've seen that movie before."

Things have been looking up for Chicago, which is three points out of a WIld Card spot and riding a five-game winning streak with one game left before the All-Star break.

"I don't know," Patrick Kane said with a laugh regarding the kerfuffle. "I think they were just messing around, I'm not really sure what happened there."

The Hawks welcome coach Joel Quenneville back to the United Center for the first time since he was fired on Nov. 6 of 2018 Tuesday night. Quenneville now coaches the Florida Panthers, third in the Atlantic Division.

