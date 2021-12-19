Jonathan Taylor's game-clinching run vs. Patriots was fastest in NFL this season

A lot of folks thought Jonathan Taylor's game-clinching run against the New England Patriots on Saturday was his MVP moment.

It definitely put him in territory of his own.

Not only was Taylor's 67-yard scamper through the New England defense enough to salt away a 27-17 win against the previously AFC-leading Patriots. It was the fastest run by any NFL ball carrier this season.

According to Next Gen Stats, Taylor's top speed reached 22.13 mph on the run, beating out Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, whose 22.09 mph catch-and-run against the Minnesota Vikings previously held the top spot.

A quick glance down the list, shows that Taylor is a frequent guest on the fastest-runs list. Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain lands third on the list with his pick-six against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12. The fourth and fifth spots belong to Taylor with runs against the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.

Jonathan Taylor reached the fastest speed by a ball-carrier this season (22.13 mph), and now is responsible for three of the top 5 fastest speeds.



📸: Top 5 Fastest Speeds by Ball-Carriers (2021 Season)@JayT23 | #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/jFR5Qazwpk — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 19, 2021

Taylor needed every bit of his high-end speed to find the end zone on Saturday. A step slower, and he would likely have been chased down by Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, who finally got a hand on Taylor as he crossed the goal line. It wasn't enough to stop the score that gave the Colts a 27-17 lead with 2:01 remaining.

The touchdown was Taylor's 19th on 1,854 yards from scrimmage this season, putting him very much in the conversation to claim the first MVP trophy for a running back since Adrian Peterson in 2012. It also secured a much-needed win for the Colts to improve to 8-6 in a crowded AFC playoff race.