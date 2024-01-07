Advertisement

Jonathan Taylor in training room with a heel injury

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has run over the Texans in his career and tonight. He has 165 yards on 21 carries, including a 49-yard touchdown run.

But Taylor left for the training room at the end of the third quarter.

The Colts list him as questionable to return with a heel injury.

Zack Moss has replaced Taylor, and Moss has six carries for 30 yards.

The Colts got a 35-yard Matt Gay field goal early in the fourth quarter to tie the game 17-17.

Injuries are adding up for the Colts.

Indianapolis has ruled out right tackle Braden Smith with a knee injury. Blake Freeland has replaced him.

Cornerback JuJu Brents also is out. He has a hamstring injury. Jaylon Jones and Darrell Baker Jr. will be on the outside for the Colts the rest of the way.