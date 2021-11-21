If the opening drive was any indication, Jonathan Taylor is about to have a big day against the Bills.

The Colts’ running back took six carries for 35 yards, capping the first possession with a 3-yard touchdown to give Indianapolis a 7-0 lead.

The drive began with an 8-yard pass from quarterback Carson Wentz to receiver T.Y. Hilton. But it ended with four consecutive runs by Taylor for 6, 10, 3, and 3 yards to the end zone.

It was Taylor’s 10th rushing touchdown of the season. He’s now rushed for a score in eight consecutive games.

Wantz also had an 18-yard completion to receiver Michael Pittman on the drive. The quarterback has started 3-of-4 for 22 yards.

Jonathan Taylor’s touchdown gives Colts early lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk