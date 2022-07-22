Jonathan Taylor tops Touchdown Wire’s RB rankings

There have been quite a few debates this offseason about who the top running back in the NFL is entering the 2022 season, and in the eyes of our friends over at Touchdown Wire, that spot belongs to Jonathan Taylor.

While ESPN and Pro Football Focus both believe Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry still holds the title as king of the backfields, Touchdown Wire feels there is a changing of the guard.

In ranking the top 11 running backs in the NFL, Touchdown Wire had Taylor holding the top spot above all.

“Taylor moved from ninth on last year’s list to first overall due to a season in which he took over from Derrick Henry as the NFL’s leader in carries (332), rushing yards (1,811), and rushing touchdowns (18). Taylor also caught 40 passes on 51 targets for 360 yards and two touchdowns, but it was as a runner where he proved his value in his second NFL season. Speaking of Taylor’s second NFL season, did you know that among all backs in pro football history through their first two seasons, Taylor ranks 22nd in carries (564), but seventh in rushing yards (2,980), and third in rushing touchdowns (29, tied with Clinton Portis, behind only Eric Dickerson and Earl Campbell)? The second-round 2020 pick out of Wisconsin was a true force on breakaway runs in 2021, and he created all kinds of problems against defenses trying to load the box against him. Taylor did all this around a highly inconsistent quarterback in Carson Wentz, and offensive line injuries that would have complicated things for lesser backs. With Matt Ryan in the fold, and hopefully fewer nicks on that line, Taylor looks quite likely to hit the top of next year’s list, as well.”

Taylor became the youngest player ever to record 1,800 rushing yards in a season while shattering the franchise records for the Colts in several categories.

After being named to his first All-Pro team, Taylor will be looking to defend his crown against Derrick Henry, who was the rushing champ for the two previous seasons before the former took over.

Story continues

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

The NFL's top 12 tight ends Quenton Nelson ranked 11th in PFF's top-50 players The NFL's top 16 wide receivers

List