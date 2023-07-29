Jonathan Taylor’s time with the Colts is in jeopardy

The running back position has been at the center of the NFL offseason drama, and Jonathan Taylor is the main character in recent days.

It looks as though the Colts are not going to offer Taylor an extension despite his gaudy numbers and standout 2021 campaign. That year was one of the best for any running back in recent memory, as the former Badger averaged 5.5 yards per carry and amassed 1,811 rushing yards on 332 carries. Taylor had 18 touchdowns in 2021.

ESPN NFL reporter Stephen Holder had the latest on SportsCenter, and things are not looking good between the Colts and Taylor. He is entering the final season of his rookie contract and there is little movement between the sides on extensions:

I’m not predicting that Jonathan Taylor will be traded. But I’m also telling you that things between him and the Colts seem to be unraveling and that everything is on the table right now. My take from tonight’s @SportsCenter: pic.twitter.com/8HpEmVZN4X — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) July 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire