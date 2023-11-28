Jonathan Taylor to have thumb surgery, Colts hope he's back in 2-3 weeks

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has had a big hand in the team's three-game winning streak, but they'll have to keep things going without him for the near future.

Taylor went for evaluation of a thumb injury on Tuesday and Colts owner Jim Irsay told James Boyd of TheAthletic.com that it's been determined that Taylor will need to have surgery on his thumb. The hope is that Taylor will be able to return after missing two or three weeks.

Indianpolis will face the Titans and Bengals on the road in the next two weeks. A home game with the Steelers looms in Week 15.

Taylor missed the first four weeks while on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury, but has played in the last seven contests. He has four touchdowns in the last three games and averaged six yards per carry while scoring twice against the Bucs in Week 12.