Jonathan Taylor standing out at Colts camp as he gets readies for second year

Wisconsin fans were expecting nothing less than greatness from Badger legend Jonathan Taylor’s NFL career. In year one with the Indianapolis Colts, he delivered a 1,000-yard season as a rookie including 253 rushing yards in Week 17 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Taylor averaged 5 yards per carry as he racked up 1,169 rushing yards during his rookie campaign. He also found the end zone 11 times, including 7 times over his final four games. The end of the year saw the former Badger coming into his own as a lead NFL back, and that progress has continued into his sophomore season training camp. Just last week, Colts head coach Frank Reich gushed about Taylor’s performance. The Athletic’s Colts reporter Zak Keefer also called the two-time Doak Walker Award winner the best offensive player in camp:

Frank Reich on Jonathan Taylor: “That guy looks so good right now … I can’t even tell you.” Taylor’s been the best player on this offense throughout camp. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 13, 2021

Questions remain for the Colts offense, specifically at the QB position and with offensive line health, but if the former Badger stays healthy it looks as though there won’t be any to answer in the RB room.