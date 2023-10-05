Jonathan Taylor: If somebody wasn't committed, they wouldn't be here

There was a lot said about Colts running back Jonathan Taylor over the last few months, but Taylor didn't speak publicly about his health, contract, trade request or anything else until Thursday.

At the start of press conference, Taylor said his main goal has been getting healthy after offseason ankle surgery. Taylor returned to practice and said that he feels he's 100 percent after missing the first four games of the year while on the physically unable to perform list.

Taylor said that he wouldn't discuss contractual matters and also fielded questions about whether he was committed to the Colts after asking for a trade this offseason. There was no direct discussion of that request, but Taylor said he would not be with the team if he wasn't committed to playing.

"If somebody wasn’t committed, they wouldn't be here. I'm here," Taylor said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Taylor's commitment to the Colts is currently up after the end of this season, so the future might bring a different answer. For now, though, the Colts have a big piece of their offense back as they try to build off a 2-2 start and make a run at a postseason spot.