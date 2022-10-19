Three Colts regulars who were out of the lineup for last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars were back on the field at practice on Wednesday.

Reporters at the open portion of Colts practice noted that running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines were both participating in the session. Linebacker Shaquille Leonard is also on the field and wearing a red, non-contact jersey.

Taylor has missed the last two games with an ankle injury while Hines and Leonard have been sidelined by concussions. Hines only missed last Sunday, but Leonard, who also broke his nose, has missed the last two games. Leonard also missed the first three weeks while recovering from back surgery, so the Colts will be looking forward to getting him back for an extended stay in the lineup.

The team will issue a report with official practice participation levels later on Wednesday.

Jonathan Taylor, Shaquille Leonard, Nyheim Hines practicing for Colts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk