Jonathan Taylor set top speed by a ball-carrier on TD vs. Patriots

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continued to prove why he belongs in the MVP conversation despite positional value when he iced the Week 15 win over the New England Patriots with a 67-yard touchdown run.

At this point in the game, the Colts had nearly surrendered a 20-point lead. The offense had stalled for a few drives, failing to put the game away. So despite the fact that Taylor faced a truly loaded box on a 2nd-and-8 play, head coach Frank Reich put his trust in his best player.

Despite facing that loaded box, Taylor made two Patriots defenders—Devin McCourty and D’Onta Hightower—miss in the same game at the same time. Then, it was a foot race to the end zone.

On that run, Taylor hit a max speed of 22.13 MPH, setting a season-high among ball carriers for the 2021 campaign, according to Next Gen Stats.

Jonathan Taylor reached a top speed of 22.13 mph on his 67-yard game-clinching TD run, the fastest speed by a ball-carrier this season. Taylor is now responsible for three of the top 5 fastest plays with the football this season.#NEvsIND | #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/RaBQngtWF6 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 19, 2021

This was the MVP highlight for Taylor’s campaign and likely the reason he will get at least some consideration.

Entering Week 16, Taylor now leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,518), rushing touchdowns (17), scrimmage yards (1,864) and total touchdowns (19).

